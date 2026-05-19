Congo health ministry reports 131 deaths, 513 suspected Ebola cases

Although more than 20 Ebola outbreaks have taken place in Congo and Uganda, this is only the third time that the Bundibugyo virus has been detected.

Cases have now been confirmed in Bunia, North Kivu's rebel-held capital of Goma, Mongbwalu, Butembo, and Nyakunde.

The WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in Geneva on Tuesday that he is “deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic” and the UN health agency will convene its emergency committee Tuesday to advise on recommendations.