Congo begins Ebola vaccinations for health workers in epicentre of outbreak

Health workers and other front-line workers in the Ebola response are being prioritised to receive the Ervebo vaccine that was effective in past Ebola outbreaks caused by a different, more common type of virus.

Clinical trials are ongoing to find a licensed vaccine for the current outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, which has no licensed vaccine or treatment.

The rollout is targeting the Bunia and Mongbwalu zones in Ituri province, health authorities said Saturday. Both areas are among the hardest-hit by the virus.

“Our collective duty is to protect life. Launching this vaccination drive for front-line staff in Ituri is not an arbitrary choice, as these workers are particularly exposed and deeply involved in the response,” the military governor of Ituri, Maj Gen Gaby Kasongo Mulumba, said Saturday.