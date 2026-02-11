Confident of poll victory, BNP leader urges India to respect Bangladesh's sentiment on Hasina, border

Opinion polls have positioned BNP as the frontrunner, with its chief Tarique Rahman, back from 17 years of exile in the UK, leading the charge for forming the next government.

In an interview with PTI Videos on Tuesday night, Khan urged New Delhi to work with the people of Bangladesh.

“India must work with the people of Bangladesh. It's not a question of the BNP or whoever. (If) India can understand now, then we are best friends,” Khan, who is also an Assistant to the BNP Chairperson for Foreign Affairs, said.