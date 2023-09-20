'Concerning reports...monitoring developments': Australian Foreign Minister on Canada's allegations

NEW YORK: Calling the allegations raised in the Canadian Parliament about India's alleged role in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, as “concerning”, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that Canberra is closely monitoring the situation.

Wong also noted that an investigation is underway into the matter, and Australia will continue to monitor the developments.

"These are concerning reports. I note that investigations are still underway, but these are concerning reports. As I have said, we are monitoring these developments closely with our partners and we will continue to do so,” Wong said in a statement made at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

This comes amid tensions in India-Canada relations, after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau made allegations regarding the Indian government’s involvement in the fatal shooting of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

The allegations were denied by the Ministry of External Affairs in India which dubbed the allegations as 'absurd' and 'motivated'. Several world leaders have also expressed 'deep concerns' over Trudeau’s remarks in the Canadian Parliament. The White House is "deeply concerned" about the accusations, said a spokesman for the National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, according to CNN.

The Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly, on Tuesday, said his government was in regular contact with its Canadian partners over allegations raised by PM Trudeau.

The UK Foreign Secretary stressed further that it was important that Canada's investigation into allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of the pro-Khalistan leader runs its course. On Monday Canada had signalled a further souring of bilateral ties with India after Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that an Indian diplomat in the country had been expelled.

In a tit-for-tat move on Tuesday, India followed by expelling a Senior Canadian diplomat and giving him 5 days to leave the country. After coming under severe pressure the Canadian Prime Minister appeared to tone down the rhetoric on Tuesday saying Canada was not looking to provoke India.

"We are not looking to provoke or escalate, we want to work with the government of India to lay everything clear and to ensure there are proper processes" Truedeau said in a news briefing.

Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.