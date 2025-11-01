Committed to health partnership with Global South, India sends ARV drugs to Fiji

NEW DELHI: Reaffirming its commitment to the Global South health partnership, India on Saturday delivered a consignment of Anti-Retro Viral (ARV) drugs to Fiji to assist in strengthening the island nation's health programme.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "A consignment of Anti-Retro Viral (ARV) drugs has been dispatched to Fiji to support its health programme. India remains committed to supporting Fiji in its public health response and humanitarian needs."

Earlier in August, during his visit to India, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka held comprehensive and forward-looking discussions with PM Narendra Modi on the full spectrum of bilateral matters, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The leaders expressed satisfaction at the growth of the relationship and reaffirmed their resolve to build a broad-based, inclusive, and forward-looking partnership in areas such as defence, health, agriculture, agro-processing, trade and investment, development of small and medium enterprises, cooperatives, culture, sports, education and skill development.

PM Modi also welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia in May 2025, which would strengthen collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector and ensure improved access to quality and affordable healthcare products and services in Fiji.

He also reaffirmed India’s support for the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendras (People’s Pharmacies) in Fiji to provide low-cost generic medicines.

"In our extensive talks today, we took many important decisions. We believe that only a healthy nation can be a prosperous nation. Therefore, we decided that a 100-bed super specialty hospital will be built in Suva. Dialysis units and sea ambulances will be sent. Also, Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be opened, so that cheap and high quality medicines will reach every home. We want that no one's steps should stop in the race of dreams, hence, 'Jaipur Foot' camp will also be organised in Fiji," said PM Modi.

Both leaders welcomed the holding of the 3rd Joint Working Group on Health between India and Fiji on August 13, during which collaboration under India’s flagship telemedicine initiative, e-Sanjeevani, was discussed to facilitate remote healthcare services and enhance digital health connectivity between India and Fiji.