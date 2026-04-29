Colombians divided over fate of hippos linked to Pablo Escobar

“These hippos are a true nightmare,” said fisherman Wilinton Sanchez about the semi-aquatic animals capable of charging at speeds of up to 8 kilometers (5 miles) per hour in water and 30 kilometers (18 miles) on land.

“We were out Saturday when one lunged … reared up and swung its jaws wide. If it ever gets hold of you, it'll tear you to pieces.”

The animals also draw fascination.