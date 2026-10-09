Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro & HCL among IT firms suspended from US green card programme

The announcement was made by Vice President J D Vance, Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling, and Attorney General Todd Blanche as part of the action under the aegis of the US Anti-Fraud Task Force.

"I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini," Sonderling said.

He said the Department of Labour is also suspending Microsoft and Adobe from the programme due to multiple active federal investigations.

"There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has abused this system more than Microsoft," Vance said.

"Microsoft laid off 6,000 American workers in 2025 after certifying that it could not find qualified American employees – yet the company was approved for more than 6,000 H-1Bs and filed 3,682 PERM applications, including nearly 1,000 applications for the same positions as the laid off American workers,” the vice president said.