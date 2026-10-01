Cockpit stabbing on FlyDubai plane to Tel Aviv puts crew-related hijackings in focus

October 22, 2023

An off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot tried to cut the engines of a Horizon Air jet travelling from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco while riding in an extra seat in the cockpit. The plane was diverted and landed in Portland with more than 80 people. Joseph Emerson told police he was despondent over a friend's recent death, had taken psychedelic mushrooms and hadn't slept in days.

March 21, 2022

A China Eastern Airlines flight from Kunming in southwest China to Guangzhou, near Hong Kong, slammed into a mountain, killing all 132 people aboard.

Chinese authorities have yet to release their final investigative report, but data released by American investigators earlier this year suggests the jet's engines were deliberately shut off and there was a cockpit struggle before the plane nose-dived.

March 24, 2015

The co-pilot on a Germanwings jet travelling from Barcelona, Spain, to Duesseldorf, Germany, locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately crashed the plane into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board. Andreas Lubitz had struggled with depression and suffered from sleeplessness and fear of losing his vision.