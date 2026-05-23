Coal mine gas explosion in China kills 90; more than 200 rescued

BEIJING: Ninety miners were killed in a gas explosion in a coal mine in north China, official media in Beijing reported on Saturday, adding that 201 miners have so far been rescued.

The gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine on Friday evening. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

The death toll rose to 90 following a coal mine accident in Qinyuan County in north China's Shanxi Province, state-run China Daily reported.