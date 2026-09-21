CNN, MS NOW, Politico say they've notified Trump they're suing over denied White House access

The actions were a clear escalation of Trump's long-running efforts -- in the courts and through administrative action -- to restrict news coverage by journalists he finds objectionable and were the latest test of First Amendment protections in the United States. Trump had said Friday he would ban all three outlets because of coverage he disliked.

White House reporters from the two cable networks -- Betsy Klein of CNN and Akayla Gardner of MS NOW -- went live to report they'd been turned away, their press badges deactivated, when arriving for their jobs at the White House. Soon after, Politico said its White House reporter Cheyenne Haslett was also denied entry and had her badge confiscated.