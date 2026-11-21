The added day of talks came as the two-week annual summit, called COP31, which was supposed to end Friday, drew strong condemnation from activists and some countries for failing to mention fossil fuels in a draft of the final agreement. The final document is meant to address how the world will deal with climate change, which is contributing to devastating heat waves, floods and other disasters.

To avert the most catastrophic effects of warming, experts said the world needs to urgently and drastically cut emissions from the use of coal, oil and gas.

In the lead up to these talks, the UN announced that the world will likely blow past the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures.

“No one knows what is happening behind closed doors, or what the outcome of COP31 will be,” said Teresa Anderson, global lead on climate justice at ActionAid International.