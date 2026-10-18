Clashes and fires break out as protesters rally across France, joining students

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez's office reported “a growing number of violent incidents” across the country, including assaults on officers, looting and damage to public buildings. Police made at least 272 arrests across the country, including in Paris.

Protesters across France responded to calls on social media to revive the “yellow vest” movement, which emerged in 2018 against social injustice. Demonstrators expressed widespread frustration and anger at the government as gasoline, energy and food prices have spiked in recent months.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons to push back people wearing hoods and masks and throwing fireworks, paving stones and other objects at officers in the Place de la République, northeast of the Paris city centre.

Associated Press reporters saw thick black smoke rising from cars, bicycles and other vehicles, and trash bins on fire. A kiosk was also burning, while several shops have been looted. Several people have been injured in the clashes.

Police tried to prevent other small groups of protesters from converging on government buildings, Nuñez's office said.

Many metro stations were closed Saturday at police request, including those around the Champs-Elysées and near the presidential palace, parliament and government offices.

Meanwhile, the majority of peaceful protesters joined a march that moved toward northwestern Paris. The crowd chanted France's national anthem and waved flags, and some people played trumpets and violins