Civilians in Ukraine's Kherson prepare for the return of war as localized ceasefire ends

Final day of ceasefire brings some respite

Residents in the Ukrainian city of Kherson remained calm Sunday, despite knowing that the quiet of the localized ceasefire would soon end.

“Don't be afraid, keep holding on,” Oleksandr Knyha, head of the Mykola Kulish Kherson Regional Academic Music and Drama Theater, told the audience as he opened a concert.

The theater performs every Saturday and Sunday. This weekend's shows fell during the ceasefire, but the company plans to perform next weekend as usual, even as local officials warn that Russian forces have brought in more weapons and personnel and some residents expect shelling to intensify.

“Of course, we want peace to finally come,” Knyha said. But “we've been working on the front line for four years,” he added, referring to Kherson itself, and the theater has never canceled a performance.

“Whatever happens, the show is not canceled,” he said.

The company now performs in a basement and is equipping an additional bomb shelter. About 100 of the theater's 120 staff members work in Kherson, and none has evacuated.

Costume maker Alla Vasylenko, 58, said that the silence of the brief truce still frightens her.

“Nothing will change,” she said. “Everything will go back to how it was before the ceasefire, because believing the Russians means not believing yourself.”

Vasylenko has no plans to leave.

“I have 10 dogs, so I can't leave,” she said. “They urge us to leave, but you need somewhere to go and the means to get there.”

The trip alone would cost 30,000 to 50,000 hryvnias ($650 to $1,080), a significant sum for her, she said.

“Until we liberate the left bank, we have no certainty this will end,” Vasylenko said, referring to the Russia-occupied part of the region.

For many in Kherson, a city that itself lived through Russian occupation, that belief is the reason they stay.

Knyha is from Oleshky, on the occupied left bank, and used to commute from there to work in Kherson. He hasn't given up hope of returning home.

“That's also what keeps me here,” he said.

On the last day of the ceasefire, the theater staged a concert built around a “musical map of Ukraine,” with songs from the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, to the Carpathian mountains in Ukraine's southwest.

“This is also our job — to unite people and give them hope,” Knyha said