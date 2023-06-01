Civilian supremacy a casualty in Pakistan’s political crisis

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has said that the country could not get rid of its multiple crises unless all political stakeholders desisted from any further measures that could imperil the country’s fragile democracy, as per media reports.

In a statement, issued by HRCP Chairperson Hina Jilani, the human rights watchdog noted that the government’s inability or unwillingness to safeguard civilian supremacy or to preserve the dignity of parliament had proven tremendously disappointing.

“The HRCP has closely monitored the ongoing political crisis and notes with great alarm that civilian supremacy has emerged as the greatest casualty,” the statement said, The Express Tribune reported.

“At the same time, the political opposition’s history of hostile politics and contempt for the rule of law has played no small part in triggering the wanton destruction of property during 9-10 May,” it added.

“These were not peaceful protests. The evidence points to acts of arson, rioting, looting, vandalism and trespass onto state and private property.”

The statement also said that the judiciary too had been found wanting in its unity and non-partisanship compromised, with serious implications for the trichotomy of powers, The Express Tribune reported.

It expressed regrets that the failure of the judiciary to credibly maintain its independence and impartiality had exacerbated the rule-of-law crisis in the country.

Though the allegations of violence and custodial torture against political workers and PTI supporters had yet to be verified, the HRCP stressed that all such allegations merited independent investigation.

Expressing concern over the trial of civilians under the Army Act, the HRCP emphasised that those responsible for the destruction of public and private property must be held accountable and that there was ample provision in the civilian laws for it, The Express Tribune reported.