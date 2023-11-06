Begin typing your search...

CIA chief arrives in Israel

Burns will also discuss the measures to bring back Hamas-held hostages.

ByIANSIANS|6 Nov 2023 3:56 AM GMT

William Burns (IANS)

TEL AVIV: Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns has arrived in Israel for meetings with leaders and officials.

Burns will take forward the discussions initiated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Middle East leaders for settling the Israel-Hamas war.

Blinken had met several leaders including foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan and Egypt. He has also visited Iraq.

Burns will also discuss the measures to bring back Hamas-held hostages.

