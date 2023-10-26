Chinese research ship docks at Colombo port

BEIJING: A Chinese research ship docked at Sri Lanka’s Colombo port, officials here said, amid security concerns raised by the US over its visit.

“Shi Yan 6 was given permission to enter the (Colombo) port for replenishment,” a Sri Lankan foreign ministry spokesperson told PTI.

Sri Lanka was delaying granting permission for the arrival of Shi Yan 6 due to security concerns raised by India. However, there is no official confirmation of the same. It was not clear how long the vessel would remain docked at the Colombo port.

The arrival of Shi Yan 6 followed President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to China last week.

In August, Colombo had announced that the Chinese research vessel is scheduled to arrive in October for marine research activities in collaboration with Sri Lanka’s National Aquatic Resource Research and Development Agency (NARA).

Described as a Research/Survey Vessel with a carrying capacity of 1,115 DWT, the vessel is reported to be 5.3 metres in length overall 90.6 metres and width 17 metres.

Last month, the US expressed concern to Sri Lanka about the scheduled visit of the Chinese research ship to the island nation.