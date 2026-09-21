Xi to visit US from Sept 23 to 25 for talks with Trump; China calls it ‘milestone of historic significance’

Xi will visit the US for three days at the invitation of Trump, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced at a media briefing here on Monday.

During his talks with Trump, Xi will have in-depth exchanges on key issues concerning China-US relations, as well as world peace and development, Guo said.

"The reciprocal visits by the two heads of state within a span of six months will mark a milestone of historic significance," he said.

The two leaders last met in Beijing in May during Trump's China visit, when they held talks aimed at improving ties between the world's two largest economies.

"China will work with the US to enrich the dimensions of the China-US constructive relationship of strategic stability, strengthen dialogue and cooperation and properly manage differences so as to deliver greater benefits to our two peoples and to further contribute to world peace, stability and prosperity," Guo said.