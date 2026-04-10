Chinese President Xi meets Taiwan’s opposition leader Cheng in Beijing

Cheng is the first Kuomintang (KMT) chairperson to lead her party’s delegation on a week-long visit to the Chinese mainland in the past decade.

Her meeting with Xi is being closely watched around the world as the Chinese leader stepped up efforts to reunify Taiwan, strictly enforcing its One-China policy since he took over in 2012, according to high military and diplomatic priority to it.

China claims Taiwan as part of it and pledges to reunite it with the mainland.China calls Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) separatists and tacitly backs the pro-Beijing KMT as it advocates close ties with the mainland.

DPP firmly opposes China's attempts to reunify Taiwan with the mainland and advocates for the breakaway island to retain its identity.

Speaking ahead of her departure to Beijing, Cheng called the visit a journey of peace and said both sides of the Taiwan Strait should seek dialogue and communication to resolve their differences.

It is undeniable that the current international environment is volatile, with conflict spreading and public anxiety rising, she said.