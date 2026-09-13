Chinese President Xi announces open-source AI ecosystem in 5-point BRICS plan

Xi's announcement at the concluding session of the BRICS summit is widely seen as an effort to position Beijing as a central technology partner for the BRICS amid the communist State's growing AI competition with the US.

Elaborating on the open-source AI proposal, Xi said: "China will be a pioneer in establishing a BRICS AI open-source community, support cooperation in developing and applying large language models, hold specialised AI seminars and training courses, and build an open ecosystem for AI."

China has partnered with around 30 nations to establish the World AI Cooperation Organisation. Beijing is focusing on establishing a cost-effective international AI ecosystem based on open models, unlike major US developers such as OpenAI and Anthropic, which rely on closed frameworks.

The five-point initiative, Xi added, is aimed at boosting cooperation in manufacturing, trade and technology across member states.

In his remarks, Xi said that BRICS should leverage its close ties with emerging markets and the Global South to safeguard supply chains and build a large integrated market.

He also said that the Global South should jointly "defend" the rule of law in international affairs, safeguard the basic norms of global relations including sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, and work towards peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law.

The annual summit of BRICS -- a grouping of 11 major emerging economies representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population and 40 per cent of global GDP -- concluded with all leading member nations calling for better global governance and trading architecture to navigate current challenges.

China will hold the next BRICS summit.

The Chinese president called upon the leaders of BRICS to work towards writing a "new chapter of strength through unity for the Global South", asserting that the logic that "might makes right" should have been discarded long ago.