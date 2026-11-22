The 52-year-old man, identified as Li Ming, was deeply involved in Megaspeed's activities and participated in major business decisions, while also playing a role in other companies trading Nvidia chips, the newspaper reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Megaspeed was a company where Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, identified as former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's romantic partner, served as a managing director.

Li and others were charged with fraud by Singapore prosecutors in February 2025 in a case involving the alleged transshipment of Nvidia chips. Although several companies were named in the charges, Megaspeed was not among them, the report said.

According to the charges, Li bought computer servers equipped with Nvidia chips and allegedly misled the American supplier by claiming that the equipment was intended for his Singapore-based company. Prosecutors allege that the servers were instead shipped to neighbouring Malaysia and then to an unidentified third destination.

Li's lawyers declined to comment to the newspaper. He is currently out on bail in Singapore, where his criminal case is ongoing.

The WSJ report said Li had been working with Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, for several years before the charges were filed.

According to Chinese corporate registry records cited by the newspaper, Alice Huang and Kang established a cloud-computing joint venture, Century Longteng, in 2021.