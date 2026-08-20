Chinese court sentences founder of troubled property developer Evergrande to life in prison

Evergrande group was fined 8.82 billion yuan (USD 1.31 billion) and Evergrande Real Estate Group was fined 7 billion yuan (USD 1.04 billion), the court said in a statement.

Hui pleaded guilty in April to various charges including illegal absorption of public deposits, fraud and bribery after he was arrested in China.

China Evergrande, founded in 1996, defaulted on its debts in 2021. It was the world's most heavily indebted real estate developer before it was ordered to liquidate its assets.

Authorities in Hong Kong and mainland China earlier said their investigations found Evergrande had manipulated its financial data by tactics that included prematurely booking revenue from property sales before completion and delivery of the apartments to buyers. Revenues were overstated by roughly USD 80 billion over 2019 and 2020, they said.