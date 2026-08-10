Chinese ambassador calls on Nepal PM Shah, discusses bilateral ties

KATHMANDU: China's Ambassador to Nepal Zhang Maoming on Monday called on Prime Minister Balendra Shah and discussed issues related to bilateral ties, mutual interests, development partnership and cooperation.
Ambassador Zhang paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shah at Singhadurbar, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
"Matters relating to further strengthening Nepal-China relations, promoting cooperation in various fields and advancing development partnership were discussed on the occasion," it said in a statement.
On the occasion, Prime Minister Shah stressed the need to further deepen historical ties with China and work together in areas of common interest, the statement said.
Zhang expressed his best wishes to the Prime Minister and pledged to further strengthen the mutual relations and cooperation between the two countries.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shah met Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava. Shah will also meet with the US Embassy Charge d'Affaires on Tuesday.
Shah had earlier avoided one-on-one engagements and even declined to meet the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Samir Paul Kapur and President Donald Trump’s special envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor.
Shah broke his self-imposed rule by holding a one-on-one meeting with Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda, who visited Nepal for three days beginning July 6.
PM Shah had also not undertaken any visit to either the southern or the northern neighbour and instead Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal made back-to-back visits to New Delhi and Beijing in June.
Khanal had earlier said Nepal wants to build stronger and deeper relations with both India and China, describing the southern and northern neighbours as vital partners for the Himalayan nation and recently said Nepal wants to transform itself from a landlocked country into a “vibrant, dynamic bridge” connecting the two neighbours.