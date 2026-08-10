Chinese ambassador calls on Nepal PM Shah, discusses bilateral ties

Zhang expressed his best wishes to the Prime Minister and pledged to further strengthen the mutual relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shah met Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava. Shah will also meet with the US Embassy Charge d'Affaires on Tuesday.

Shah had earlier avoided one-on-one engagements and even declined to meet the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Samir Paul Kapur and President Donald Trump’s special envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor.

Shah broke his self-imposed rule by holding a one-on-one meeting with Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda, who visited Nepal for three days beginning July 6.