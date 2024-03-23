China's senior party official stresses steadfast ties with North Korea

SEOUL: China’s senior party leader Wang Huning has stressed unwavering ties with North Korea despite changes in international situations, Pyongyang’s official media outlet reported Saturday.

In a meeting with North Korea’s ruling party delegation in Beijing on Thursday, Wang Huning, a member of the standing committee of the political bureau of the Chinese Communist Party, also said the two countries have to usher in a new chapter for their relations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea’s ruling party delegation has arrived in Beijing on a three-nation tour, in a move that’s seen as aimed at strengthening ties with countries sharing the socialist ideology, Yonhap news agency reported.

The delegation is being led by Kim Song-nam, director of the international department at the Workers’ Party.

Kim Song-nam also met Liu Jianchao, the minister of the party’s international liaison department.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between North Korea and China. The North declared 2024 the year of the North Korea-China friendship, a designation first introduced in 2009 to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The KCNA also said the tour will take the North Korean delegation to Vietnam and Laos.

Kim Song-nam’s trip came as North Korea appears to be resuming diplomatic activities with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), following years of Pyongyang’s COVID-19 border closure.

Laos plans to host the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and other ASEAN-related meetings as this year’s chair country. The annual ARF is the sole regional forum joined by North Korea.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.