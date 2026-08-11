China’s rapidly expanding aircraft carrier fleet may be vulnerable to submarine attacks: Report

A recent report from the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) outlined a “cost-imposition” strategy that could help the US and its allies threaten China’s carriers.

It included the use of land-based strike networks, long-range air strikes supported by satellites, cyber and electromagnetic attacks and drone swarms.

However, the fifth element of the strategy - submarine ambushes - could exploit one of the Chinese navy's key vulnerabilities, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, citing the CSIS study.

Specifically, the report identified US attack submarines operating in the western Pacific as one of the potent threats to Chinese carrier groups, arguing that gaps in the navy’s undersea detection and tracking capabilities could leave the high-value ships exposed.