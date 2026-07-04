China's military promotes 2 new generals after anti-corruption purge thins ranks

The shake-up is believed to be in part an effort to ensure the military's loyalty to China's ruling Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping.

Xi, who is also head of the military, presented orders promoting Zhang Shuguang and air force commander Wang Gang to generals at a ceremony Friday. Zhang was also named the head of the division investigating corruption at the Central Military Commission, the military's top body.

The promotions could put them in line to fill vacancies on the seven-member commission, which has been reduced to two by the corruption investigations.