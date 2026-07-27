China's memory chipmaker CXMT shares soar in its blockbuster share listing in Shanghai

CXMT is among many chipmakers that have profited mightily from the boom in artificial intelligence. Its business is thriving as China pushes for greater self-sufficiency in leading edge technologies while contending with limited access to advanced chipmaking machines due to American-led restrictions.

As of midday its shares were up about 470 per cent.

CXMT, or ChangXin Memory Technologies, raised at least USD 8.6 billion with the offering, priced at 8.66 yuan (USD 1.3) per share, in its listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Nasdaq-like STAR market, also known as the Science and Technology Innovation Board.

The company's estimated market value is still much smaller than those of South Korean and American memory chipmakers like Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology.