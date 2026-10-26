China’s massive Brahmaputra dam project faces rising runoff, flood risks: Chinese researchers

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Yunnan University used tree-ring width chronologies from the southeastern Tibetan Plateau to reconstruct the river’s runoff history from 1325 to 2020.

They combined the reconstruction with climate data to create a model that projected that river runoff would increase under future climate scenarios, along with a possible rise in high-runoff events such as floods.

“These results provide a long-term perspective on hydroclimatic variability in the Yarlung Tsangpo River and a scientific basis for assessing future water-resource risks,” the team said in a paper published in the journal China Science Bulletin on October 8, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Monday.