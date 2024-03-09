China's claims over Taiwan lack a legal basis under int'l law: Envoy to Switzerland

TAIPEI: Taiwan's representative to Switzerland, David WF Huang, reiterated Taiwan's sovereignty in a keynote speech in Switzerland, Focus Taiwan reported. Invited by the Swiss think tank Foraus, Huang addressed nearly 200 attendees at the University of Zurich, highlighting recent developments in the Taiwan Strait, including China's adjustment of the M503 flight path.

According to Focus Taiwan, Huang emphasized that China's claims over Taiwan lack a legal basis under international law, citing Chinese interventions in Taiwan's elections, unilateral changes to the M503 flight route, and incidents near Kinmen as instances of China's gray-zone warfare tactics. Regarding China's agressive actions in the South China Sea, Huang pointed to recent collision between Chinese and Philippine coast guard ships and China's patrols near Kinmen as examples of its anti-access and area denial strategy.

He underscored Taiwan's ownership of Taiping Island and its commitment to safeguarding interests in the South China Sea. However, he expressed Taiwan's willingness to engage in multilateral talks to foster regional peace and prosperity, despite disputes, as per Focus Taiwan. The speech concluded with a question and answer session, where Huang addressed inquiries about Taiwan-Philippine relations and UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, which pertains to the 'restoration of the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations.