China welcomes temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan

China welcomes the temporary ceasefire agreement reached by Pakistan and Afghanistan during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

China appreciates the efforts made by relevant Islamic countries, Lin said, downplaying reports of Beijing’s failure to enforce a ceasefire between the two neighbours.

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday announced a "temporary pause" in fighting in view of Eid-ul-Fitr and at the request of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Qatar. There was no mention of China’s mediation efforts by both sides.