China upped troop, infra along LAC: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: China increased the deployment of forces and continued infrastructure build-up, including underground storage facilities near Doklam, a second bridge over Pangong lake and a dual-purpose airport and multiple helipads, along the line of actual control (LAC) in 2022 amid border tensions with India, said a Pentagon report.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

According to the ‘Military and Security Developments involving the People’s Republic of China’ report 2023 released by the US Department of Defence this month, China continued to develop military infrastructure along the LAC in 2022.

“These improvements include underground storage facilities near Doklam, new roads in all three sectors of the LAC, new villages in disputed areas in neighbouring Bhutan, a second bridge over Pangong lake, a dual-purpose airport near the centre sector, and multiple helipads,” it said.

China also deployed one border regiment, supported by two divisions of Xinjiang and Tibet Military Districts with four combined arms brigades (CAB) in reserve in the western sector of the LAC in 2022. It also deployed three light-to-medium CABs in the eastern sector and three more in the central sector.