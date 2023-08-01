China to stand by Pak no matter how int'l landscape may change: Xi Jinping

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has reiterated Beijing's unwavering support to Islamabad, saying that "no matter how the international landscape may change, China will always stand firmly with Pakistan”.

He made the remarks in a congratulatory message to the decade of CPEC celebration event held in Islamabad on Monday which was also attended by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is currently on a three-day visit to Pakistan, reports Geo News.

Speaking about the bilateral ties, President Xi stressed that both countries will continue to improve overall planning and expand and deepen cooperation.

Pointing out that CPEC is an important pioneering project of the Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said that China will work with Pakistan to further build the project into an exemplary project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Geo News reported.

He added that both countries will work to aim for high-standard, sustainable and livelihood-enhancing outcomes.

"Since its launch in 2013, China and Pakistan have been advancing CPEC under the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and have achieved a number of early harvests," he added.

This has added new impetus to the economic and social development of Pakistan and laid a good foundation for regional connectivity and integration, he said, adding that it is a vivid testament to the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan, and provides an important underpinning for building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.