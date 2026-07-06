China test-launches a ballistic missile in a South Pacific nuclear-free zone

The missile was launched at 12.01 pm and carried a dummy warhead, according to an announcement by the official Xinhua News Agency. China last conducted a missile test in the Pacific two years ago, then firing an intercontinental ballistic missile with a dummy warhead.

The launch was part of routine annual training, complied with international law and practice, and was not directed against any country or target, according to the statement from Xinhua, which was reposted by the Ministry of Defense.

Australia and New Zealand criticized the launch.