China supports 'active mediation' by Pakistan between US, Iran: FM Wang Yi

“Regarding the current situation, the key is the negotiation between the United States and Iran because they are the major parties concerned," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters here Tuesday.

"We support the active mediation by Pakistan and other countries. Before we came here, I met with (Field) Marshal (Asim) Munir of Pakistan. We also support efforts made by the United States and Iran, respectively,” Wang said.

China is the president of the UN Security Council for the month of May and hosted a Council debate on ‘Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centred international system’.