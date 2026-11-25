The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, with officials declaring the launch successful minutes later.

The participation of the Pakistani astronaut in China’s space mission is part of the establishment of the 75th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties being celebrated by the all-weather allies with close defence and economic ties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari exchanged congratulations on Wednesday on the joint spaceflight mission carried out by astronauts from the two countries.

In his message, Xi said the joint space exploration of astronauts from China and Pakistan is a vivid embodiment of the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries, as well as another important achievement in bilateral cooperation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.