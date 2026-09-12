China Southern Airlines to resume Guangzhou-Delhi flights after 6 years

With the resumption, the airline will operate more than 100 weekly flights across eight round-trip routes in South Asia, the carrier said.

China Southern Airlines, headquartered in Guangzhou in China's southern Guangdong province, is one of the country's major carriers.

The carrier’s announcement coincides with Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India on Saturday to attend the BRICS summit and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on further improving bilateral relations.