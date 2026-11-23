"China issues visas for eligible foreign nationals coming to China in accordance with laws and regulations," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a written reply to questions by PTI about the reported reductions in visa issuance for Indians.

“We stand ready to work with India to facilitate visa arrangements for business personnel of both sides," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson's remarks came amid reports that Chinese diplomatic missions have reduced visa issuance to Indian nationals, including business visas.

Also, fewer Indian businessmen were reportedly given visas to attend this month’s China Import Expo in Shanghai. The annual trade fair attracts businessmen from around the world to showcase their businesses to Chinese consumers.

Beijing has also stopped the service provider China Visa Application Centre from accepting visa applications, and its missions have begun handling them directly amid rising demand for Chinese visas, especially business visas.