China says discussions underway on Xi-Trump-Putin meeting

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a press briefing this week in Beijing that China "is in communication with relevant parties regarding a meeting between the three heads of state."

Nothing is set, but the three-leader gathering would take place this month on the sidelines of a regional summit in Shenzhen.

If it happens, it would be historic. Experts, however, say the three leaders are unlikely to discuss anything substantive because their interests are at odds, but they would gather for a photo, with China carefully choreographing the meeting.

"I think it will happen. The question is the format and the content," said Sun Yun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Center. "China wants the image but not the costs."

Beijing is the host of this year's leaders summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, a 21-member grouping that includes the US and Russia.

Trump is expected to travel to Shenzhen to meet Xi for the third time this year, maintaining a fragile trade truce that is set to expire in January.