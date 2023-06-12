China says Cuba spy reports are false: Chinese foreign ministry

BEIJING: Reports that China is spying on the United States from Cuba are false information, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday at a regular media briefing. A Biden administration official said on Saturday that China has been spying from Cuba for some time and upgraded its intelligence collection facilities there in 2019. The comments followed a report about a new spying effort underway on the island.

At the briefing in Beijing, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also said the Chinese foreign ministry has no information at the moment on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China.