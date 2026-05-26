China-Pakistan agree to 'unswervingly safeguard' bilateral ties

The statement came at the end of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's official visit to China from May 23-26 at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang. The two sides signed a number of cooperation documents in various fields during Sharif's visit.

President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang separately met Pakistan’s Prime Minister, and the two sides reached a new broad consensus on further deepening the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

Sharif also attended the ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and paid a successful visit to Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.