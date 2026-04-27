China opposes US sanction on oil refinery

TEHRAN: China said Monday it opposed a decision by the United States to sanction one of its refineries for purchasing Iranian crude oil shipments.
The US announced Friday it would sanction Hengli Petrochemicals in China's northeastern port city of Dalian.
The measure blocks the company and others that transport Iranian oil from accessing the US financial system.
Hengli Petrochemicals is among dozens of Chinese buyers of Iran's oil. China is Iran's largest overall oil customer.
“China always opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and urges the US to stop its wrong practices of abusing sanctions and exercising long-arm jurisdiction,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian said.
“We will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” Lin said.