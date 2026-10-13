China opposes India's move to name 28 strategic locations in Ladakh

“China has never recognised the so-called 'Union Territory of Ladakh' unilaterally and illegally established by India, and firmly opposes the so-called 'standardised names' publicised by India”, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here.

Mao was responding to a question on India's Ministry of Home Affairs announcing standardised names for 28 places and geographical features in Ladakh.

“This move by India is illegal and void and does not change the fact that the western sector of the China-India boundary belongs to China”, she said.