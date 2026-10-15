China opens joint airfield in Laos with construction ongoing, eyes on its military role

The airport jointly run with Laos is China's first military facility abroad focused on air power and the latest project in Beijing's efforts to project force beyond its borders, which includes a base in Djibouti, the Ream naval facility in Cambodia, the rapid militarisation and expansion of islands in the South China sea and a growing carrier fleet.

Neighbours of Laos, a poor and landlocked Southeast Asian nation of about 8 million people, and defence experts are now keeping a close eye on the airport, less for what it currently is, but what it might become.

Like the Ream navy base in Cambodia, the Ban Keun airport, which is about 50 km north of the Laotian capital Vientiane and the Thai border, doesn't “radically alter any balance of power or give China much ability to project force toward the Strait of Malacca that it doesn't already have,” said Greg Poling, director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

But the airport, with a potential for expansion, is certain to be a concern for neighbouring Vietnam, which has competing territorial claims with Beijing in the South China Sea, said Poling, who suggested the Laos project was a “target of opportunity” for China, like the Ream naval base in Cambodia, which was renovated with Chinese money and now hosts a joint China-Cambodia training centre.

“China's overseas basing strategy at the moment seems a lot more like playing roulette than poker,” he said. “Small bets over the board that occasionally pay off.”

The Ban Keun airport currently has a runway of about 2,000 metres, a parallel taxiway and an apron with spots for two dozen aircraft to park, according to an Associated Press analysis of satellite images from two weeks ago.