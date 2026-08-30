China offers emergency financial assistance, aid to Nepal

Chinese relief supplies are expected to arrive in Kathmandu shortly, and two teams of China’s tunnel rescue experts are headed to the affected areas to help with the operations, he said.

China has shared important information, including imagery of the affected areas, satellite and hydrological data, with Nepal as well as early-warning information on an upstream barrier lake, Wang said.

"For Nepalese citizens stranded on the Chinese side, China has made appropriate arrangements and will assist them in returning to Nepal as soon as possible. We appreciate Nepal's efforts and hope that Nepal will continue to assist in rescuing and evacuating Chinese citizens in Nepal," Wang told Khanal, official media reported.