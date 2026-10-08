China nominates health official to lead WHO

The World Health Assembly is set to elect the next WHO head in May. That person will succeed Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is finishing his second five-year term and is barred from running again under WHO rules.

“China's nomination of Dr. Song Li to run for the position reflects China's willingness to work with all parties to jointly promote the building of a community of health for all humanity, and demonstrates China's firm support for multilateralism and the WHO,” spokesperson Mao Ning said

Song is a senior public health official who has played an active role in crises including the COVID-19 pandemic and SARS. Her areas of expertise include maternal and child healthcare policies and international cooperation, according to an official biography.