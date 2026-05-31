A collapse occurs during an illegal mining operation in China, killing 5 people

The incident took place in Huize County in Yunnan province in southwest China at about 4:30 am, Xinhua reported. The news outlet did not specify what kind of mine it was.

Rescuers pulled out all six people trapped at the site in Baiwu village and sent them to the hospital, but five of them succumbed to their injuries. The survivor was in stable condition, the report said.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the collapse.