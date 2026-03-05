China lowers economic growth target to 4.5-5 pc amid global, domestic uncertainties

The target close to that of last year was announced by Chinese Premier Li Qiang in his work report presented to the annual National People's Congress (NPC), the country's parliament, which opened here on Thursday.

China has been setting a five per cent target for the GDP for the last three years amid growing domestic economic challenges. This year, the target is lowered to 4.5 per cent to 5 for the first time.

China's economy grew by 5 per cent last year to USD 20.01 trillion, riding high on the robust exports despite US tariffs, while domestic consumption, its bugbear, remained sluggish.