China issues red alert for rainstorms as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall

Several Chinese cities, including the capital Beijing, have stepped up emergency response measures on Saturday as the local authorities issued a red alert for rainstorms as Typhoon Bavi barrelled down on its east coast.

Bavi, the ninth typhoon of the year, landed on the coast of east China's Zhejiang Province at around 11:20 pm Saturday, Zhejiang provincial meteorological observatory said.

The typhoon, with the maximum wind force at its centre reaching 40 meters per second, churned ashore at Yuhuan City, a county-level city, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Saturday, China's National Meteorological Centre issued a red alert for rainstorms, the highest level in its four-tier system, and an orange alert for the typhoon, Xinhua reported.