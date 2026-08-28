China issues alert after devastating flash floods at Tibet-Nepal border

China's Ministry of Water Resources on Thursday night sounded an emergency in the Tibet Autonomous Region, cautioning of a threat posed by the barrier lake, which formed near the confluence of Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers.

These rivers originate in Tibet and flow into Nepal as part of the Bhote Koshi river system.

China’s emergency response system for natural disasters has four levels, with Level-I being the highest and Level IV the lowest.

The lake has accumulated an estimated two million cubic metres of water as of Thursday morning, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.