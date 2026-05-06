China, Iran hold talks to discuss opening of Strait of Hormuz

Araghchi’s one-day visit comes a week ahead of US President Donald Trump’s planned trip to Beijing from May 14 to 15 for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss, among other things, a comprehensive trade deal.

Official media reports here said Wang and Araghchi, who is on his first visit to Beijing after the US-Iran war started, met to discuss the prevailing situation arising from the US blockade of Iranian ports to force Tehran to lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.