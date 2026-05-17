China indicates tariffs were discussed at Trump summit

U.S. officials had previously talked about the boards of trade and investment. On Friday, Jamieson Greer, the U.S. trade representative, confirmed that the two sides would set up a board of trade that would oversee tariff cuts in $30 billion of goods on each side.

Trump and other officials had also noted progress in agricultural trade and sales of airplanes.

But speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Friday, Trump had sown confusion by claiming that the two sides did not discuss U.S. tariffs on imports from China, a key issue going into the summit.

“We didn’t discuss tariffs,” Trump said. “They’re paying substantial tariffs, but we didn’t discuss.” When asked why, the president responded, “It wasn’t brought up.”

The New York Times